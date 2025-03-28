Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,054 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of GoHealth worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 83.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 99.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $12.40 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.68.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

