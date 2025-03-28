Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXQ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,320,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,177,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $893,000.

Shares of SOXQ opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

