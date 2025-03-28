Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,180,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of SOXL opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $70.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0648 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

