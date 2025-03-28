Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $15.61 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

