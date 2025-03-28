Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $209.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $232.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

