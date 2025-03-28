Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $232,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,848. This represents a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

