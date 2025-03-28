Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $160.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.96. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

