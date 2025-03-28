Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XJH. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH opened at $39.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $255.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

