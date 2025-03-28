Corient Private Wealth LLC Invests $786,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,829,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.46. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.