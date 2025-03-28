Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 94,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRBK opened at $59.56 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

