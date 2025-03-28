Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 17,690 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

