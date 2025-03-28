Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,197 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 792,829 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,363,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after buying an additional 138,994 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 800,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,200,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.42 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

