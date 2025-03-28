Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SHG opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

