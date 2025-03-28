Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.40.

Shares of IBP opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.04. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.77 and a twelve month high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

