Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.12 and a 12-month high of $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

