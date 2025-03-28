Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 790,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $150.80 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.34 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.



