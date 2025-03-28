Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 157 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Raymond James upped their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

ARM Trading Down 2.1 %

ARM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

