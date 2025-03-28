Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.24. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

