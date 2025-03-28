Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,204,000 after purchasing an additional 748,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 179,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

