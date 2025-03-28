Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,310 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IMCB opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $894.70 million, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

