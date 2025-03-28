Corient Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 195,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBK stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OBK shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

