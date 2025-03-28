Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.