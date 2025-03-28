Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $389.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $389.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $432.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $323.93 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $261.51 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.93.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

