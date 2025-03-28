Daner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Daner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $201.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

