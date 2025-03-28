DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.56. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 35,873 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

