DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.56. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 35,873 shares.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
