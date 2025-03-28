DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). DURECT had a negative net margin of 198.58% and a negative return on equity of 300.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

