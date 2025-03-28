DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

