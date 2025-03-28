Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,956 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGL. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EAGL opened at $28.47 on Friday. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

