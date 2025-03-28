Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stake Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Enhabit by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Price Performance

NYSE EHAB opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $450.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Enhabit

About Enhabit

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.