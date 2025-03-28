Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 179.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,479,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 22,180 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.