Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after buying an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,093,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average of $101.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

