Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,378 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

