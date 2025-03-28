Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 529 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.75% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDS opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $70.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $56.67.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

