Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

