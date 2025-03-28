Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,164 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.5 %

PBR stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.2403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

