Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,958 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS FSEP opened at $45.11 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $47.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

