Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 245 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

