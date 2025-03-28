Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 6,859 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $16,289,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $14,987,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,167,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FDEC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $998.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $45.95.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

