Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in LCI Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $86.23 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

