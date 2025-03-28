Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $601,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.