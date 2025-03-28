Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $188.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.13 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

