Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO opened at $43.35 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

