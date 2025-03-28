Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

RDIV opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $796.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $53.02.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.4978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

