Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
RDIV opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $796.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $53.02.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.