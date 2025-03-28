Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after buying an additional 4,167,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,951,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2,151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 545,446 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 348,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,077.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

