Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $78.84.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 101.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,340.34. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $384,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,634.42. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

