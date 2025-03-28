Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $262,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

ALSN stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

