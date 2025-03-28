Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

