Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 33,805 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

