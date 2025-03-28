Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

