Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

